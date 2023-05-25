Activists from the environmental organisation Greenpeace paint the words “Oil fuels war” on the hull of a ship carrying Russian oil on the Baltic Sea. Photo: dpa
Asia gets most of Russian dark fuels after EU embargo – China, India biggest importers
- China and India accounted for 2.6 million tonnes and 2.1 million tonnes of exports of dirty oil products from Russian since the start of the year
- Singapore and Malaysia also hit the top 5 destinations for fuel oil and VGO of Russian origin with almost 3.5 million tonnes in total
