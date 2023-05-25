Japan’s police are warning Nakano residents to stay indoors as a man is at large with a knife and rifle. EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

3 dead, 1 injured in stabbing, shooting incident in Japan

  • A man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman and shot with what appeared to be a hunting rifle
  • Two police officers also died and another person was injured, reports say

Reuters
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 7:16pm, 25 May, 2023

