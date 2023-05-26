The Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane on which a passenger opened a door shortly before the aircraft landed. Photo: Reuters
The Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane on which a passenger opened a door shortly before the aircraft landed. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘I thought the plane was going to explode’: passenger opens aircraft door mid-air

  • ‘It looked like passengers next to the open door were fainting’, a passenger said
  • No one was hurt but 9 people were sent to hospital after suffering breathing issues

Reuters
Updated: 6:40pm, 26 May, 2023

