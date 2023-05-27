Christians are considered a “hostile class” in North Korea’s songbun system, in which people derive status from loyalty to the state and its leadership. Photo: Shutterstock
Christians caught with Bible in North Korea face death, prison – including children
- As many as 70,000 Christians have been imprisoned in camps along with believers from other religions, according to a new report
- People who have been arrested for religious crimes have reportedly faced detention and forced labour, torture, sexual violence, and death
