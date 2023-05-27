Families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, and their supporters, stage a rally in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Japan PM Kishida willing to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un over kidnappings
- Seeking the return of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s, Kishida said he is committed to talks ‘at the earliest opportunity’
- Japan says 17 nationals were abducted – 5 were returned in 2002, but 12 remain unaccounted for – the government suspects there may be many other disappearances
Families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, and their supporters, stage a rally in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo