The South Korean government won’t encourage its memory-chip firms to grab market share in China lost by Micron Technology Inc., which has been barred for use in critical industries by Beijing on national security grounds. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea to avoid US-China rivalry, will not capitalise on Beijing’s chip maker ban
- South Korea won’t encourage its memory-chip firms to grab market share in China lost by a US chip maker barred by Beijing on national security grounds
- South Korea sees the move by Beijing as an attempt to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington, according to a person familiar with the situation
The South Korean government won’t encourage its memory-chip firms to grab market share in China lost by Micron Technology Inc., which has been barred for use in critical industries by Beijing on national security grounds. Photo: Shutterstock