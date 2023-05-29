An Asiana Airlines plane is parked after an emergency landing at Daegu airport on May 26. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea court approves warrant to arrest man who opened plane emergency exit door
- Twelve people were slightly injured on Friday after the man opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200
- On Sunday, a District Court in Daegu approved a warrant to formally arrest the man. Police earlier sought the arrest warrant, citing the graveness of the crime
