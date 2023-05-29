The Rising Sun flag has been one of many sensitive diplomatic issues between Japan and South Korea. Photo: AP
Japanese destroyer flies controversial flag as it arrives in South Korea for joint drill
- JS Hamagiri, an Asagiri-class destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, sailed into Busan Port with the Rising Sun flag hoisted
- Many Koreans associate the flag with war crimes committed during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule – and a sign that Tokyo will never earnestly address its past
