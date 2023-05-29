Japan’s Fumio Kishida and his son Shotaro, who has resigned as an executive secretary to the prime minister. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Fumio Kishida and his son Shotaro, who has resigned as an executive secretary to the prime minister. Photo: Kyodo
Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s son to resign as secretary after ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

  • Resignation comes after a magazine published photos of Shotaro Kishida apparently pretending to hold a news conference at the official residence
  • Kishida told reporters that Shotaro would step down as his secretary from Thursday, saying the change was due to ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Reuters and Kyodo

Updated: 6:39pm, 29 May, 2023

