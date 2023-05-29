South Korea and the Pacific Islands Forum leaders and senior officials attend the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit at the Blue House, in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders amid concerns over China’s security ambitions for the area

  • President Yoon Suk Yeol Yoon launched his strategy last year, pledging to foster a ‘free, peaceful and prosperous’ region amid concerns about China
  • Cook Islands’ PM Mark Brown, said challenges facing the region were ‘vast and complex’ and talks would cover topics such as disaster risk and ocean governance

Reuters

Updated: 8:26pm, 29 May, 2023

