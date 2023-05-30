‘Tony’ Yasumura depicts a naked James Bond as he performs his act on Britain’s Got Talent. The Japanese comic’s disarming sight gag is simple and rather silly. Photo: YouTube/@BGT
Japan comic ‘Tony’ Yasumura’s near-naked stage act takes Britain’s Got Talent by storm
- The recent appearance of Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura on Britain’s Got Talent has drawn more than 10 million views to the show’s YouTube account
- His performance is rooted in the Japanese version of vaudeville and ‘hadaka gei’, which translates as ‘naked acts’ – a genre of comedy in Japan
