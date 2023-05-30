Some of the trucks sent by international fans in support of the backup dancers in Enhypen’s new song “Bite Me” featured messages written in English. Photo: Twitter/@heeeism
K-pop fans object to Enhypen’s ‘Bite Me’ backup dancers with fleet of protest trucks
- K-pop group Enhypen’s latest music video for the song ‘Bite Me’ features each singer of the seven-member group paired up with a female backup dancer
- Fans outraged by – and supportive of – the move have sent duelling fleets of trucks bearing protest messages to the offices of the group’s management
