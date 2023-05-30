Pollen is released from a cedar tree. Japan plans to replace more than 90 per cent of the young cedar trees it cuts down over the next 10 years with species that release less pollen. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan plans to chop down tens of thousands of trees to tackle hay fever
- As well as cutting back on the number of cedar trees, the government said supercomputers and AI would be used to improve pollen forecasts
- Although there is no official data, a survey showed 42.5 per cent of people suffered from hay fever in Japan in 2019, up from 29.8 per cent in 2008
