Yasushi Hashida said he was 13 when he was first abused. Photo: AFP
Japan changes age of consent from 13 to 16 to reform sex crimes law as former teen stars aim to tackle child sex abuse
- Bill raises the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, and will be sent to the upper house following unanimous consent in the House of Representatives
- Proposed legislation comes as most powerful entertainment agency, Johnny & Associates, faces scrutiny over its founder’s alleged sexual abuse of teen boys
Yasushi Hashida said he was 13 when he was first abused. Photo: AFP