Fishermen unload their catch at a port in Kamoenai, Hokkaido prefecture. Authorities in Japan expect poor catches to continue in the long term due to rising sea temperatures. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s seafood catch has hit record lows – but there’s still plenty of salmon and anchovies
- Rising sea temperatures and overfishing have been blamed for Japan’s declining catches of sardines, mackerels, saury and Japanese flying squid
- But it wasn’t all bad, with double-digit increases for salmon and anchovy – as well as for cultured species such as scallops and eels
