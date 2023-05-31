A general view of apartment buildings, office blocks and other building in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Chinese buyers have snapped up more than half of foreign-owned homes in South Korea

  • Official data revealed on Wednesday shows that foreign nationals own 83,512 homes in South Korea – more than 54 per cent of which are Chinese-owned
  • This marks the first time that statistics on homes owned by foreigners have been officially announced by the South Korean government

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 5:02pm, 31 May, 2023

