A general view of apartment buildings, office blocks and other building in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Chinese buyers have snapped up more than half of foreign-owned homes in South Korea
- Official data revealed on Wednesday shows that foreign nationals own 83,512 homes in South Korea – more than 54 per cent of which are Chinese-owned
- This marks the first time that statistics on homes owned by foreigners have been officially announced by the South Korean government
