Japanese watchdog noted the need to balance privacy concerns with the potential benefits of generative AI. Photo: AFP
Japan privacy watchdog warns ChatGPT-maker OpenAI about user data

  • OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning, Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission said
  • Regulators around the world are scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of AI, the impact of which is compared to the arrival of the internet

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:48pm, 2 Jun, 2023

