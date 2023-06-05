Students at a smile training course at Sokei Art School in Tokyo practice moving their facial muscles using mirrors. Photo: Reuters
Students at a smile training course at Sokei Art School in Tokyo practice moving their facial muscles using mirrors. Photo: Reuters
No joke: smile training booms in Japan as face masks slowly come off

  • ‘Smile Education’ courses, priced at US$55 per hour, have seen a fourfold surge in demand in Japan over the past year
  • Mask-wearing was near-universal in the country throughout the pandemic and many Japanese continue to wear them on daily basis

Reuters
Updated: 12:02pm, 5 Jun, 2023

