Students at a smile training course at Sokei Art School in Tokyo practice moving their facial muscles using mirrors. Photo: Reuters
No joke: smile training booms in Japan as face masks slowly come off
- ‘Smile Education’ courses, priced at US$55 per hour, have seen a fourfold surge in demand in Japan over the past year
- Mask-wearing was near-universal in the country throughout the pandemic and many Japanese continue to wear them on daily basis
