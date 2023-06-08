Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions. Photo: Reuters/Kyodo
Japan court rules not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘in a state of unconstitutionality’
- Fukuoka District Court’s complicated verdict fell short of expectations of activists in Japan, the only G7 nation without legal protection for same-sex unions
- Key business lobbies have called for change, arguing that without diversity including LGBTQ rights, Tokyo will not remain globally competitive
Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions. Photo: Reuters/Kyodo