Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions. Photo: Reuters/Kyodo
Japan court rules not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘in a state of unconstitutionality’

  • Fukuoka District Court’s complicated verdict fell short of expectations of activists in Japan, the only G7 nation without legal protection for same-sex unions
  • Key business lobbies have called for change, arguing that without diversity including LGBTQ rights, Tokyo will not remain globally competitive

Reuters
Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2023

