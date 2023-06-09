The incident caused takeoff for the China Airlines flight from Fukuoka to Taipei to be delayed for about 40 minutes. File photo: EPA-EFE
Woman faces backlash after yelling at China Airlines flight attendants for not speaking Japanese
- A Japanese passenger on the flight from Fukuoka to Taipei got into a shouting match with crew members for not speaking to her in her native language
- Social media users called out the woman, who was handed over to the airport police, for her ‘embarrassing’ behaviour
