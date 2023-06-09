Sushiro restaurants saw a sharp fall in customers after the video of a boy licking an open soy sauce bottle went viral. File photo: Shutterstock
Japan sushi chain files US$480,000 damages suit against boy over soy bottle lick
- Akindo Sushiro Co., which runs the Sushiro restaurant chain, said its outlets saw a sharp fall in customers after the video went viral in January
- The boy was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle and an unused teacup, and then touching a passing plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva
