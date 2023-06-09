People gather in front of the Diet building in Tokyo on June 8 to protest against the House of Councillors Judicial Affairs Committee’s approval the same day of a bill that would amend an immigration law enabling authorities to deport individuals who repeatedly apply for refugee status. Photo: Kyodo
Japan passes controversial ‘life and death’ bill to revise immigration law for refugees
- The bill aims to reduce long-term detention in immigration facilities and encourage expulsion of those who do not comply with deportation orders
- Opponents argue that the new legislation could repatriate those at risk of persecution in their home countries, and also expel children born and raised in Japan
People gather in front of the Diet building in Tokyo on June 8 to protest against the House of Councillors Judicial Affairs Committee’s approval the same day of a bill that would amend an immigration law enabling authorities to deport individuals who repeatedly apply for refugee status. Photo: Kyodo