An Asiana Airlines plane is parked after an emergency landing at Daegu airport on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
‘I just felt the horror of death,’ says man next to passenger who opened Asiana Airlines plane door mid-air
- Lee Yoon-jun said the incident reminded him of disaster movies in which ‘everyone always seems to die when a door opens in the air’
- The man, who said he wanted to get off the plane because he felt suffocated, was later arrested on suspicion of violating aviation security laws
