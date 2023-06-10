An Asiana Airlines plane is parked after an emergency landing at Daegu airport on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
‘I just felt the horror of death,’ says man next to passenger who opened Asiana Airlines plane door mid-air

  • Lee Yoon-jun said the incident reminded him of disaster movies in which ‘everyone always seems to die when a door opens in the air’
  • The man, who said he wanted to get off the plane because he felt suffocated, was later arrested on suspicion of violating aviation security laws

Business Insider

Updated: 11:38am, 10 Jun, 2023

