The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Some flights delayed after 2 planes collide on ground at Tokyo’s Haneda airport
- Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for take-off when a winglet collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway
- No injuries occurred, but the incident led to the temporary closure of a runway at the airport
The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo