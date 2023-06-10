The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Some flights delayed after 2 planes collide on ground at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

  • Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for take-off when a winglet collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway
  • No injuries occurred, but the incident led to the temporary closure of a runway at the airport

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:48pm, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
The planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE