People rally in front of the Diet building in Tokyo on June 5 in opposition to the controversial bill to amend an immigration law enabling authorities to deport individuals who repeatedly apply for refugee status. The harsher measures come as the global refugee situation has worsened worldwide. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s refugee law changes empower government amid distrust in immigration system
- The law is one of several judicial decisions that reveal the haphazard way Japan awards refugee certification, adding to distrust about how the system is managed
- Japan’s ability to ensure the safety of the rising number of refugees is under serious doubt after it granted itself greater powers over them
People rally in front of the Diet building in Tokyo on June 5 in opposition to the controversial bill to amend an immigration law enabling authorities to deport individuals who repeatedly apply for refugee status. The harsher measures come as the global refugee situation has worsened worldwide. Photo: Kyodo