A British man climbs South Korea’s tallest building, the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul, without a rope before being forced to abandon his climb more than halfway up on Monday. Photo: South Korea’s Songpa Fire Station/Handout via Reuters
British man who tried to scale South Korea’s Lotte World Tower without ropes detained
- Local media identified the climber as 24-year-old George King-Thompson, who was arrested and jailed in 2019 for trying to scale the Shard in London
- He’d reached the 73rd floor of the 123-storey Seoul building when authorities forced him to get into a maintenance cradle and took him for questioning
A British man climbs South Korea’s tallest building, the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul, without a rope before being forced to abandon his climb more than halfway up on Monday. Photo: South Korea’s Songpa Fire Station/Handout via Reuters