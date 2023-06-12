Samsung Electronics memory modules. Prosecutors described the former executive’s theft as “a grave crime that could deal a heavy blow to our economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic chip industry”. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea accuses ex-Samsung executive of stealing technology to build China chip factory

  • The defendant is accused of illegally acquiring data from Samsung Electronics to build a factory in the Chinese city of Xian between 2018 and 2019
  • He allegedly tried to build the factory 1.5km away from Samsung’s chip manufacturing facility in Xian after setting up his own semiconductor company

Reuters
Updated: 3:03pm, 12 Jun, 2023

