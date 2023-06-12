North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Russia’s Vladimir Putin ahead of a summit near Vladivostok in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
North Korea’s Kim vows to ‘hold hands’ with Russia’s Putin amid Ukraine war: ‘justice is sure to win’
- In a message to Moscow marking Russia’s National Day, Kim Jong-un said the Russian people ‘will continue to add glory to the history of victory’
- His message did not directly mention the invasion of Ukraine or involvement in an armed conflict, but praised Putin’s ‘correct decision and guidance’
