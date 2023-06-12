A woman looks at an in-progress mural of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korean landmarks to light up in purple as nation celebrates 10 years of K-pop juggernaut BTS
- The lights will provide the backdrop for social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now on a hiatus
- Seoul officials hope that the celebrations, which will continue for around two weeks, will boost tourism
A woman looks at an in-progress mural of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul. Photo: AFP