A woman looks at an in-progress mural of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean landmarks to light up in purple as nation celebrates 10 years of K-pop juggernaut BTS

  • The lights will provide the backdrop for social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now on a hiatus
  • Seoul officials hope that the celebrations, which will continue for around two weeks, will boost tourism

Associated Press
Updated: 4:54pm, 12 Jun, 2023

