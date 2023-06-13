A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency shows the launch on May 31 of a military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a new-type carrier rocket. The rocket later failed and fell into the sea off the western coast of the Korean peninsula. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Chinese warships are salvaging North Korea’s crashed satellite rocket, South Korea says
- The rocket came down in the sea at a point where the exclusive economic zones of China and South Korea meet, according to the South Korean military
- ‘We understand that some Chinese warships are active in that open sea’ near the crash site, said a spokesman for Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
