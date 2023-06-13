South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP
South Korea pivots to ‘hard-line stance’ on China as Yoon questions envoy’s comments
- The South Korean president reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador, Xing Haiming, ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’
- It comes as local media reported that Seoul was pivoting to a ‘hard-line stance’ in its China ties in response to Beijing’s ‘high-handed’ rhetoric
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP