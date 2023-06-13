South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea pivots to ‘hard-line stance’ on China as Yoon questions envoy’s comments

  • The South Korean president reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador, Xing Haiming, ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’
  • It comes as local media reported that Seoul was pivoting to a ‘hard-line stance’ in its China ties in response to Beijing’s ‘high-handed’ rhetoric

ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 3:43pm, 13 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech in Seoul last week. He reportedly said on Tuesday that he doubted whether China’s ambassador to the country ‘has an attitude of mutual respect’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE