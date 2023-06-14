The US in recent months has accused North Korea, which has backed Russia’s invasion, of sending arms and ammunition to aid Putin’s war – including shells, infantry rockets and missiles. Pyongyang has dismissed the claims as groundless rumours.

One thing Kim’s regime has in abundance is weaponry, especially the Soviet-era artillery experiencing a revival on the front lines of Ukraine. North Korea possesses stores of munitions to supply what the International Institute of Strategic Studies estimates is an arsenal of more than 21,600 artillery pieces, a force that has for decades held Seoul under the threat of devastation.

While the Biden administration said the weapons won’t do much to alter the battlefield, the sales would open a stream of revenue to a North Korean state isolated from much of world trade.

Kim this week sent a message to Putin where he offered his support for the Russian people, saying he affirmed his willingness to “strive for closer strategic cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, holding hands firmly with the Russian president”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Any weapons sales would mark a reversal in roles between the neighbours, since North Korea for decades relied on weapons from its former benefactor, the Soviet Union. Pyongyang has been banned from arms sales for more than 15 years under UN resolutions that Russia helped impose, although the country still sells arms to the likes of Iran, Syria and Uganda, according to the US Defence Intelligence Agency.