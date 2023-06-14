Soldiers from Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force take part in a military review. The 18-year-old behind Wednesday’s fatal shooting has been charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old soldier, a local police spokesman said. Photo: AFP
Japan soldier kills 2, wounds 1 after opening fire on comrades at army training range
- Police said the shooter, an 18-year-old new recruit, was detained on the spot and had been charged with attempted murder
- He opened fire on his fellow recruits during a live-bullet exercise in Gifu prefecture as part of new personnel training, Japan’s military said
