A file image is displayed during a television news report on North Korea’s missile launch on Thursday at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea. Photo: AP
US sanctions North Korean couple in Beijing accused of helping procure equipment for ballistic missiles
- Choe Chol-min and his wife, Choe Un-jong, allegedly helped obtain items that ended up in the hands of North Korean and Iranian customers
- Tensions have risen in past months as the pace of North Korean weapons tests and US-South Korea military exercises has increased
