A Japanese coastguard patrol vessel docks at the Port of Manila, Philippines, on June 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
As China tensions rise, is Japan mulling troop presence in Philippines to defend Taiwan?
- Japan is boosting military aid to the Philippines and pushing for a pact that would allow both sides to deploy their forces on each other’s soil
- The move is aimed at safeguarding a key waterway separating Manila and Taiwan after Tokyo warned an attack on the island could spark a wider conflict in East Asia
A Japanese coastguard patrol vessel docks at the Port of Manila, Philippines, on June 1. Photo: EPA-EFE