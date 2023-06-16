Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and his cabinet members react after the no-confidence motion was rejected at the plenary session of the House of Representatives in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
No-confidence motion against Japan PM Kishida’s cabinet voted down
- Kishida indicated on Thursday he would not react to a no-confidence motion being tabled by calling a snap election, diminishing the move
- Constitutional Democratic Party criticised PM for failing to explain how to fund key policies, including defence and declining birth rate
