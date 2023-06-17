Visitors at the Iris Garden of the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors at the Iris Garden of the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan issued 1.3 million visas in 2022, up 14-fold as Covid curbs eased

  • First increase in 3 years, with most visas issued to students and technical interns
  • Last year’s total is still far from the pre-pandemic record high of 8.28 million in 2019

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors at the Iris Garden of the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors at the Iris Garden of the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE