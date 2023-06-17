Fans of BTS gather at a park near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, during an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the K-pop band. Photo: APS
At least 150,000 BTS fans pack Seoul park to celebrate K-Pop sensation’s 10-year anniversary
- The K-Pop boy band is on a break as 2 of its 7 members are doing military service, but that didn’t stop a host of celebratory events this week
- The loyal fanbase, known as ‘ARMY’, wandered among exhibits and danced under trees at Han River Park on Saturday as hit songs played in the background
