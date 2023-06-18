US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US on Friday. On Saturday, Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Antony Blinken talks to Japanese and South Korean counterparts ahead of China trip

  • The US Secretary of State reassured South Korea on Friday - and Japan on Saturday - of the United States’ ‘ironclad commitment’ to the countries’ defence
  • Blinken will visit China on Sunday and Monday in the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39am, 18 Jun, 2023

