US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US on Friday. On Saturday, Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Antony Blinken talks to Japanese and South Korean counterparts ahead of China trip
- The US Secretary of State reassured South Korea on Friday - and Japan on Saturday - of the United States’ ‘ironclad commitment’ to the countries’ defence
- Blinken will visit China on Sunday and Monday in the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years
