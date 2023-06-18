Tourists visit Meiji Shrine’s Iris Garden in Tokyo on June 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
More South Koreans snap up plunging yen, flock to Japan

  • An increasing number of South Koreans are investing in yen and making trips to the neighbouring nation that they say are cost-effective
  • But the trend has a downside as it could weaken Seoul’s export competitiveness

The Korea Times
Updated: 1:00pm, 18 Jun, 2023

