A shopper holds up Australian dollar banknotes in Sydney. Analysts say a hawkish central bank, rather than Chinese stimulus, may be the key driver of growth in Australia’s currency. Photo: AFP
As China steps up its economic stimulus, currencies of South Korea, Australia soar
- The Korean won and Australian dollar, whose performance is closely linked to China due to strong export ties, are climbing regional currency rankings
- But analysts are ‘circumspect’ that Chinese stimulus is the only catalyst, and say other factors such as interest rates and AI optimism are at play
