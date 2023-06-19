The launch attempt of the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from North Korea’s west coast that ended in failure. Photo: dpa
North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch ‘the most serious’ shortcoming, vows 2nd launch
- In May, a rocket with a military satellite crashed soon after lift-off – a setback to Kim Jong-un’s push for a system to better monitor the US and South Korea
- The failed attempt and the country’s weapons were discussed at a meeting in which the North Korean leader ‘bitterly criticised’ officials he held responsible
The launch attempt of the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from North Korea’s west coast that ended in failure. Photo: dpa