The launch attempt of the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from North Korea’s west coast that ended in failure. Photo: dpa
North Korea
North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch ‘the most serious’ shortcoming, vows 2nd launch

  • In May, a rocket with a military satellite crashed soon after lift-off – a setback to Kim Jong-un’s push for a system to better monitor the US and South Korea
  • The failed attempt and the country’s weapons were discussed at a meeting in which the North Korean leader ‘bitterly criticised’ officials he held responsible

Associated Press
Updated: 6:39pm, 19 Jun, 2023

