People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg
Meet Japan’s millennials – they’re ‘sober’, trapped in dead-end jobs and never want children
- About one-fifth of Japan’s population are millennials. They’ve spent their entire lives in an economic slump and are mostly just happy to stay afloat
- Successive disasters and the havoc wrought shaped their world view, making them ‘more realistic’ than the free-spending generation that came before
People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg