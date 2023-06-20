People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg
People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Meet Japan’s millennials – they’re ‘sober’, trapped in dead-end jobs and never want children

  • About one-fifth of Japan’s population are millennials. They’ve spent their entire lives in an economic slump and are mostly just happy to stay afloat
  • Successive disasters and the havoc wrought shaped their world view, making them ‘more realistic’ than the free-spending generation that came before

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 11:32am, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg
People cross a street in a Tokyo shopping district on Saturday. Roughly 27 million people in Japan are millennials, defined as those born between 1981 to 1996. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE