The creator of “Squid Game” has said the series was rejected multiple times before being picked up by Netflix. But are Korean creators being fairly compensated for their runaway successes? Photo: Netflix
The creator of “Squid Game” has said the series was rejected multiple times before being picked up by Netflix. But are Korean creators being fairly compensated for their runaway successes? Photo: Netflix
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Netflix launched South Korea’s entertainment industry to superstardom. But is the ‘Netflix Effect’ really paying off?

  • Korean shows are hugely popular on Netflix, with 60 per cent of global users watching at least one Korean title last year
  • But calls are growing for it to better reward creators when their projects succeed – and for the government to help secure the rights for content

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:33pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The creator of “Squid Game” has said the series was rejected multiple times before being picked up by Netflix. But are Korean creators being fairly compensated for their runaway successes? Photo: Netflix
The creator of “Squid Game” has said the series was rejected multiple times before being picked up by Netflix. But are Korean creators being fairly compensated for their runaway successes? Photo: Netflix
READ FULL ARTICLE