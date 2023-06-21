US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pictured with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday. Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping the following day. Photo: AP
US-China relations: North Korea slams ‘begging’ Blinken for trying to ‘press and restrain’ Beijing
- The US secretary of states’s ‘recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip’, said a commentary carried by state media
- Washington’s ‘anti-China complexes’ like the Quad and Aukus were responsible for escalating tensions, the Korean Central News Agency commentary said
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pictured with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday. Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping the following day. Photo: AP