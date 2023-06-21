Crew members restrain the South Korean man on a Jeju Air flight from the Philippines after he suddenly darted towards the emergency exit and attempted to open it. He later tested positive for drugs. Photo: Instagram/@_xury_
Korean aircrew use ‘lasso rope, tie wraps’ to restrain drugged-out man who tried to open emergency exit door

  • The 19-year-old passenger was acting strangely and complained about pressure in his chest. He later tested positive for drugs
  • It comes less than a month after a man successfully opened a plane’s emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines flight as it descended into South Korea

Updated: 3:05pm, 21 Jun, 2023

A 19-year-old South Korean man was detained after he attempted to open an aeroplane’s door midway through a flight from Cebu, in the Philippines, to Seoul, South Korea.

About an hour into the Jeju Air flight, the passenger began “acting strangely”, airline officials told CNN.

After complaining about pressure in his chest, he was moved to the front of the plane to be monitored by crew members.

Crew members can be seen holding down the man who attempted to open an emergency exit door on a Jeju Air flight in this still from a social media video. Photo: Instagram/@_xury_
Then, he suddenly darted towards the emergency exit, attempting to open it, CNN reported.

The passenger was “immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight,” Jeju Airlines officials told CNN. None of the 180 passengers aboard were injured, according to the airline.

Representatives for the airline did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The man was handed over to local police when the flight landed at Seoul’s Incheon Airport around 7:30am local time on Monday morning, according to CNN.

Airport police told the outlet the passenger hadn’t explained his motive for the incident, but it was later reported that he had tested positive for drugs.

A full analysis of the type and amount of drug taken are expected within two weeks, CNN reported.

01:43

Representatives for Incheon Airport did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The incident comes less than a month after a man successfully opened a plane’s emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight.

A viral video of the incident shows wind whipping through the cabin as the plane descended into South Korea.

This article was first published by Insider

