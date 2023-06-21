The passenger was “immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight,” Jeju Airlines officials told CNN. None of the 180 passengers aboard were injured, according to the airline.

Representatives for the airline did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The man was handed over to local police when the flight landed at Seoul’s Incheon Airport around 7:30am local time on Monday morning, according to CNN.

Airport police told the outlet the passenger hadn’t explained his motive for the incident, but it was later reported that he had tested positive for drugs.

A full analysis of the type and amount of drug taken are expected within two weeks, CNN reported.

Representatives for Incheon Airport did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The incident comes less than a month after a man successfully opened a plane’s emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight.

A viral video of the incident shows wind whipping through the cabin as the plane descended into South Korea.