Visitors walk past street stalls at Namdaemun Market in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk past street stalls at Namdaemun Market in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Long overdue’: South Korea revises law to make it easier to punish stalkers

  • The National Assembly abolished a controversial clause stipulating that a stalker cannot be held criminally responsible if the victim does not consent to punishment
  • Women’s rights groups say many stalking crimes could have been prevented if the government had strengthened deterrent measures

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 6:12pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk past street stalls at Namdaemun Market in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk past street stalls at Namdaemun Market in Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE