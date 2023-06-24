An electron micrograph of the Oz virus. Photo: EPA-EFE/National Institute of Infectious Diseases
Japan sees world’s first death from tick-borne Oz virus
- A woman in her 70s died of myocarditis last year after she was diagnosed with an infection caused by Oz virus
- No vaccine exists against the virus, which was first detected in 2018 in the Amblyomma testudinarium tick found in Japan’s Ehime prefecture
An electron micrograph of the Oz virus. Photo: EPA-EFE/National Institute of Infectious Diseases