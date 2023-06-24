South Korean airlines have temporarily suspended some flights to China as demand dropped amid strained ties between the two sides. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korean airlines cut China flights as demand drops, tensions rise
- Korean Air Lines will halt its Gimpo-Beijing route from August 1, while Asiana will temporarily stop flights from the same city to the Chinese capital from July 6
- Relations between the two sides have soured since Seoul rebuked China for committing a ‘serious diplomatic discourtesy’ over its response to Yoon’s Taiwan comments
