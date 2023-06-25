War veterans wave national flags during a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean war, in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday. Photo: AP
South Korea marks 73rd Korean war anniversary as Yoon Suk-yeol lauds sacrifice of fallen soldiers

  • Yoon says only strong power can guarantee real peace and vows to defend South Korea so that the soldiers’ sacrifices ‘do not go in vain’
  • About 140,000 South Korean troops were killed in action during the 1950-53 war, which ended in a ceasefire

The Korea Times

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Jun, 2023

